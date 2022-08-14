Imran distances himself from Gill’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan distanced himself from Shahbaz Gill’s controversial remarks, which allegedly attempted to incite hatred within the military.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was an objectionable sentence in Shahbaz Gill’s statement. “He shouldn’t have said that,” he stressed while talking to journalists and showbiz personalities on August 12. Gill was taken into custody by the Islamabad police officers for inciting the public against state institutions, a spokesperson for the Islamabad police said on August 9.

On August 10, a court in Islamabad granted a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader to the federal capital’s police. The Islamabad police had sought a 14-day remand. Speaking to the media before his court appearance, Gill said that he was not “ashamed” of his statements.