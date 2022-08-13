First UN ship for Ukrainian grain to dock Friday: WFP

GENEVA: The first UN-chartered vessel set to transport grain from Ukraine under a deal to relieve a global food crisis should dock in Ukraine on Friday, the United Nations said.
The MV Brave Commander, which left Istanbul on Wednesday, is due to arrive in Yuzhne, east of Odessa on the Black Sea coast, the UN’s World Food Programme said.“This is obviously the first shipment of humanitarian food assistance under the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” he said.
On July 22, Kyiv and Moscow signed a landmark deal with Turkey to unblock Black Sea grain deliveries, following Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.
