Youths’ role, use of technology vital for revolutions, says governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has said revolutions can only be brought about with the use of technology and collaborative efforts of youths in every social sphere.

The governor stated this while addressing a Volunteer Awards 2022 ceremony held here to mark the International Youth Day, Friday. MilKar Volunteer Awards 2022 were held at Governor’s House, with UNDP as its sponsoring partners. These awards were conducted to recognise the services and efforts of our youths across Punjab in various categories that broadly include women’s rights, gender equality, minority rights, freedom of speech, climate change, education, social service, poverty eradication, student activism, digital rights, culture, health, peace and animal rights.

This year, the International Youth Day's theme is "Intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages”. The purpose of this theme is to amplify the message that action is needed from all generations to achieve the Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals that leaves no one behind.

Punjab Governor said revolutions can only be brought with the use of technology and collaborative efforts of youths in every social sphere. Young people are at the frontlines of the struggle in building a better future for all and hence deserve special recognition for their efforts in creating a positive impact in the society. MilKar has provided the youth with an online platform where young generations connect for the mutual benefit of our society simultaneously fighting the toughest global challenges. In his opening note, Head of MilKar’s champion project, Muhammad Hadi Saif stated that young people have the hunger and unwavering hope that changes the course of nations and that we as a nation must be careful where we direct their energies. With a 22 million population of youth still out-of-school and 31 percent unemployed in Pakistan, social welfare platforms like MilKar reassert faith in the fact that empowering our youth is the only way forward.

MilKar has a strong message for society – "Jo Tanha Nahi Wo MilKar Mumkin Hai" which precisely translates into "together we can achieve what we cannot do alone."

Speaking on the occasion, PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that August 14 is the day of renewal of the pledge of allegiance to Pakistan for all of us. “This day reminds us that our elders got this homeland after countless sacrifices,” he added. He paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam and other national leaders of the Pakistan Movement, who with their unswerving resolve and relentless efforts created a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent. Meanwhile, a plantation campaign was also launched at UET Lahore and its constituent campuses on the eve of Independence Day. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings. Deans of faculties and the chairmen of various departments also planted saplings.