Two suspects of rape arrested after CM, IG take notice

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of alleged rape and pornography scandal of a girl in Layyah and directed immediate arrest of the accused. Following the CM's notice, Layyah Police arrested two suspects Abrar and Shaukat out of seven named in the incident. Punjab Police spokesperson said Additional IG South Punjab had formed two special teams to arrest the remaining accused while a joint investigation team has been formed to investigate all aspects of the incident. Spokesperson further said that the DNA samples of the victim woman have been sent to the forensic lab while the rest of the accused involved in the incident will be arrested and all the facts will be revealed soon.

He said that all aspects of the incident are being closely examined and investigation teams are proceeding with the investigation in the light of circumstantial and forensic evidence. He further said that justice will be ensured to the victim girl by fulfilling the legal requirements and the accused will be punished.

The chief minister has also sought a report from IG and directed to hold a high-level inquiry to investigate the matter. All the accused should be brought under the grip of the law through comprehensive investigations along with the provision of justice to the victim, he said.

The chief minister said such an incident is intolerable and the accused involved in this gruesome crime would be given exemplary punishment. Meanwhile, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has also taken notice of killing of two persons due to firing between two groups in Murree Police Station Patriata area and has asked RPO Rawalpindi for a report on the incident. IG Punjab directed that the supervisory officers should keep in touch with the victim's family and ensure that justice is delivered to them on a priority basis.