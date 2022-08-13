PSB to fine federations for athletes disappearing abroad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken notice of the growing number of national athletes disappearing in foreign countries from international competitions and decided to take action against the relevant federation, including imposing fines and penalties.
According to the reports, PSB has been considering the imposition of up to Rs2 million penalty on the federation concerned for each missing athlete.
Additionally, a proposal to make a no-objection certificate (NOC) mandatory for athletes before participating in international events is also under consideration.
Two Pakistani boxers went missing in the United Kingdom after participating in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.
Salman Baloch and Nazeerullah disappeared before the Pakistani boxing team was set to depart for the country.
Four-time national swimming champion Faizan Akbar went missing last month from Hungary during World Swimming Championship 2022.
