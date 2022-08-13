Islamic Solidarity Games: Arshad Nadeem bags javelin gold for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Living up to his reputation as one of the best around, Arshad Nadeem sent the javelin to 88.55m to win Pakistan their first gold medal in the fifth Islamic Games in Konya (Turkey) Friday.

Arshad in his second effort set a new Islamic Games record, throwing the javelin to 88.55m.

He started the day with a 79.40 throw and followed it up with 88.55m following one miss.

Though he registered throws of 75.50m and 82.40m afterwards, his 88.55m throw was enough to fetch him gold.

At the recent Commonwealth Games, he became the first South Asian to cross 90m. By doing that he beat India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (Gold) and World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m. Though Neeraj was not part of Commonwealth Games, Arshad was facing stiff competition in Birmingham. His competitors included World Athletics Championships 2022 gold medallist Grenada’s Anderson Peters, former Olympic gold medallist Keshron Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, and former world champion Julius Yego of Kenya.

Arshad is only the second Asian to cross the 90-metre mark. The first was Taiwan’s Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m). Arshad also broke the Commonwealth Games record of 88.75m set by South African Marius Corbett in 1998.

In the recent world championship in Oregon, United States, he ended fifth. In both Birmingham and Oregon, he was without the services of a coach.

Moreover, in Birmingham he was carrying an injury too.

To prepare for the world championship, the Commonwealth Games, and the Islamic Games, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan arranged at two-month training in South Africa for him.

In Tokyo Olympics last year, he finished fifth.

Saeed loses to Afghan fighter

Taekwondo players continue to disappoint in the fifth Islamic Games underway in Konya (Turkey) with Saeed Hamza Omar losing to Ali Akbar Amin (Afghanistan) Friday.

In the senior male 87kg plus category, he lost 4-6 and 5-7 to go out of the competition.