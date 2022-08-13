West Indies call-up spinner Sinclair for World Cup push

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies on Thursday named off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in a 14-man squad for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand as they look to boost their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

The matches will take place under floodlights at Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 17, 19 and 21.

The three games are the West Indies’ last remaining three fixtures in the Super League which will decide automatic qualifying spots for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Only the top seven sides along with hosts India qualify automatically with those outside having to go through a qualifying competition.

Sinclair made his international debut in T20I cricket last year against Sri Lanka and has so far played six games in the shortest format.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been named in the squad but will have to undergo a fitness assessment on a finger injury sustained against India last month.

All-rounder Roston Chase is unavailable due to injury while fellow all-rounder Fabien Allen is out due to personal reasons.

Legspinner Hayden Walsh, who replaced Motie during the series against India, has been left out. Also out of the squad are the hard-hitting middle-order batter Rovman Powell, and the seam-bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd. Shepherd, who was left out of the third T20I against India following expensive outings in the first two - and his bowling in the death overs - has been a concern for West Indies of late. Of all bowlers to have sent down at least 60 balls in the last ten overs of ODI innings this year, Shepherd has the worst economy rate with 10.28, with New Zealand's Blair Tickner (9.09) quite a way behind in second place.

Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.