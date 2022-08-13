Intermediate exams postponed

The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) has postponed the papers scheduled for Saturday (today) as the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall.

According to a notification issued by the board on Friday, the Economics Part II for Arts (regular and private), Islamic Studies Part II, General History Part II, Psychology Part II for Arts (regular), Outline of Home Economics Part I for special candidates, Anatomy and Physiology Part V of Diploma in Physical Education had been postponed.

The papers would be taken on August 24 at the same exam centres, and the board had also instructed the administration of colleges and higher secondary schools to reschedule practical exams. According to weather analysts, Karachi would receive heavy rain under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11 to 14.

Meanwhile, the administration of the Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi said all DUHS exams scheduled on August 12 and 13 in morning and evening shifts had been postponed. A new date would be announced later.