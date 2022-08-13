More rains likely as intense low-pressure system forms over northeast Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi is likely to receive intermittent rain along with thunder and lightning on Saturday (today) and in some instances heavy rainfall may occur in the city under the influence of a low-pressure system over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Rann of Kutch.

The Met Office said in its latest forecast that cloudy weather would also persist in Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow) with chances of intermittent rain with thunderstorm.

In a separate advisory issued on Friday, the PMD said the well-marked low-pressure area over the northeast Arabian Sea had intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) with a maximum wind speed of 50-55 kilometres per hour. “The system is located at about 260km south/southeast of Karachi and 280 km from Thatta. This weather system is likely to move in northwest direction initially and then westwards”.

The Met Office, however, said that currently none of Pakistan’s coastal areas were under any threat from the new weather system. It added that its warning centre was closely monitoring the system.

The PMD warned that the sea conditions would remain very rough during the next three days and the fishermen should not go to the open sea during this period. Under the existing system, rains are likely to occur in all over Sindh. The monsoon currents keep penetrating into the area as another low-pressure system persists over Indian Rajasthan.

Different areas of Karachi received heavy rain late on Friday night under the persisting monsoon system. The Met Office recorded maximum rainfall of 39 millimetres in the city in its observatory at DHA Phase-II followed by 28 mm rain in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The observatories in Saddar and Jinnah International Airport recorded 22mm and 20.4mm rain respectively. Drizzle and light rain occurred in different areas of the city till Friday evening.