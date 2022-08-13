Mobile phone snatchings, murders, terror attacks on the decline, CM told

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed the police to continue intelligence-based operations against criminals as he held a meeting on law and order at his office.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnejo, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho and other officers.

The CM directed the IGP to continue targeted and intelligence-based operations against bandits involved in kidnapping for ransom, street criminals, drug dealers and land grabbers. “The law and order would completely improve when these few crimes and their committers are curbed,” the Shah said.

He remarked that that some incidents of kidnapping for ransom had been reported from Kashmore, to which the provincial police chief said that a young man was kidnapped in Kashmore and his kidnappers had been identified and would be arrested shortly.

Talking about street crime, the CM said it must be controlled by conducting regular intelligence-based operations. “I am happy that the robbers who robbed a car at Teen Talwar have been arrested,” he said, adding that such suspects were operating in gangs and their gangs must be busted.

The Karachi additional IG told the CM that the incidents of mobile snatching had started to decline. He explained that in June 2022, a total of 2,600 motorcycles were snatched but in July, the snatching came down to 2,154. Similarly, the number of four-wheelers stolen in June 2022 was 4,195, which dropped to 3,840 in July, he added.

The IGP informed the CM that due to corrective measures and day-to-day targeted operations, the situation of target killing in Karachi had improved considerably.

He said that terrorism and attacks on law enforcement agencies in Karachi had also declined. He added that in 2013, 51 such attacks were carried out, in 2014 the number of attacks was 34, in 2015 seven, and in 2022 only three such attacks were reported.

Regarding murders, the IGP said that in 2013, 2,789 murders were reported while their number had come down to 391 in 2022. To a query by the CM, the Sindh police chief said that personal enmity was the main cause behind the murders. He added that no political, ethnic or sectarian target killing had been recently reported.