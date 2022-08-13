IMF’s letter of intent lifts stocks near 1.5pc

Stocks staged a massive comeback on Friday as the arrival of IMF’s Letter of Intent (LoI) fired up hopes that inflows of $1.17 billion under the renewed bailout facility were around the corner, while rupee’s winning streak versus dollar also helped, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 614.24 points or 1.45 percent to close at 42,857.57 points after swinging between a high of 42,873.57 points and a low of 42,243.33 points during the intraday trade.

Analysts at Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage, said the market opened in the positive zone although investors' participation remained dull throughout the opening session.

The bulls made a comeback in the second session for value hunting across the board after Pakistan received the LoI from the IMF for the extended fund facility, the brokerage reported.

Mainboard volumes continued to remain healthy although hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks.

The KSE-30 index also jumped 243.97 points or 1.53 percent to 16,215.64 points compared with 15,971.67 points recorded in the last session.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed sharply higher after reports that the government has received the IMF’s LoI for the revival of IMF loan facility and recovery of the local currency.

However, midsession pressure remained owing to eroding foreign exchange reserves, levy of Rs15 billion new taxes for IMF loan, and slump in global crude oil prices, he said.

Traded shares rose by 92 million to 373.855 million from 281.734 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs10.613 billion from Rs7.795 billion.

Market capital expanded to Rs7.173 trillion from Rs7.083 trillion. Out of 357 companies active in the session, 261 closed in the green, 81 in the red, while 15 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities attributed Friday’s bull-run to the major development on the IMF loan front, signifying that the suspended loan programme would soon resume with additional financing, the brokerage said.

A major contribution to the index came from HBL, OGDC, MTL, MEBL, POL, and PPL, as they cumulatively contributed 288 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which rose by Rs74.80 to Rs1,127.80 per share, followed by Sapphire Textile, which increased by Rs74.16 to Rs1,062.94 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan XD, which fell by Rs200 to Rs5,900 per share, followed by Gatron Industries, which decreased by Rs21.09 to Rs340.01 per share.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (+149.3 points), E&P (+115.2 points), automobile assemblers (+46.3 points), fertiliser (+40.3 points) and OMCs (37.5 points).

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 49.760 million shares. The refiner gained 30 paisas to close at Rs5.69 per share.

The second most traded stock was WorldCall Telecom after posting a turnover of 28.358 million shares. The telecom closed higher by 4 paisas to Rs1.34 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Pakistan Refinery, Hascol Petrol, Lotte Chemical, K-Electric Ltd., TPL Properties, Telecard Limited, Pace (Pak) Ltd, and Waves Singer.

Turnover in the futures’ contracts increased to 107.414 million shares from 79.339 million shares.