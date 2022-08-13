Unbowed by inflation, SBP seen keeping policy rate unchanged at 15pc

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate steady at a meeting on August 22, brokerage houses’ polls showed on Friday, despite indications that the intense inflationary pressures will continue.

Out of the total, 68 percent of the respondents were of the view that the SBP would keep the policy rate unchanged at 15 percent at its upcoming policy review, said Arif Habib Limited, citing poll results on monetary policy expectations. Topline Research also conducted a poll of market participants to assess their views on the upcoming monetary policy announcement. As per its survey, 56 percent of the participants expect no change in the interest rates at the upcoming policy meeting. The SBP hiked the policy rate by 125 basis points (bps) to 15 percent on July 7.

“Since the last monetary policy announcement, the expectation of improvement in the external account has increased as Pakistan signed a staff level agreement with the IMF on July 13, 2022, and IMF’s board is likely to approve a tranche of $1.2 billion,” said an analyst at Topline Securities.

One concern that the SBP would be closely monitoring is the rising inflation, according to Arif Habib Limited’s note.

On the inflationary front, the headline inflation continues to remain double-digit since November 2021 mainly on the back of an uptick in food and energy prices.

In July, headline inflation touched a multi-year high of 24.9 percent.

“This phenomenon of higher headline inflation is likely to continue in the near-term with pressure mainly emanating from higher food prices (especially post monsoon season), increase in energy tariffs, budgetary measures taken by the fiscal authorities, and low base effect,” it said.

A key development in the economy was witnessed recently on the external front. Recent trade numbers reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics show that Pakistan’s trade deficit shrank by 18 percent year-on-year in July to $2.642 billion mainly on the back of a decline in import bill.

With the measures taken by the authorities to curb imports along with a decline in international commodity prices, the current account deficit (CAD) would likely remain lower in FY2023. In the last policy even the SBP highlighted the shrinking of CAD going forward, projecting it to come down to 3 percent of GDP in FY2023 as imports show moderation whereas exports and remittances remain resilient. In addition, another positive development since the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting has been the decline in international prices of major commodities.

This bodes well for our external account position, hence providing much-needed relief to the trade numbers.

“Moreover, as the CAD narrows this year and the IMF programme is resumed, SBP believes that Pakistan’s external financing needs should be more than fully met in FY2023 aided by rollovers by bilateral official creditors, new lending from multilateral creditors, and a combination of bond issuances, FDI and portfolio inflows,” it said.

“Thus, pressure on the rupee should lessen while SBP’s foreign reserves should assume an upward trajectory. We recently witnessed the recovery of PKR against USD post the signing of the Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF,” it added. On the domestic front, most high frequency (demand) indicators showed moderation to decline in growth on a month-on-month basis. The monetary and fiscal tightening has helped shrink the positive output gap and curtail demand-side pressures. The flat money market yields also hint at no change in the upcoming monetary policy.