Rupee’s stellar run vs dollar enters 9th day

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains against the dollar for the ninth straight session, rising 1.57 percent on Friday, taking its appreciation this week to 2.89 percent, according to central bank data.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 215.49 to the dollar, stronger than Thursday’s close of 218.88. It gained 3.39 rupees for the day.

The local unit also sustained gains as it strengthened by 3 rupees against the dollar in the open market. The rupee closed at 213/dollar, compared with 216 in the previous session.

The rupee has been recovering due to better inflows from exporters amid expectation of revival of the IMF loan programme and signs of economic stabilisation.

The rupee has appreciated by 10.87 percent in the last nine sessions.

The latest appreciation comes after reports saying Pakistan has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Washington-based lender moving closer to receiving the disbursement of $1.17 billion under Extended Fund Facility.

Pakistan will sign off on the LoI and return it to the IMF, with the IMF executive board's approval serving as the final requirement for the resumption of the stalled loan facility.

Following the increase in the petroleum development levy, the IMF stated earlier this month that Pakistan had finished the final prior action for the combined seventh and eighth reviews.

It also stated that the board meeting is tentatively scheduled for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed.

The IMF’s board meeting is likely to take place at the end of this month.

Last month, a staff-level agreement was reached with the IMF for the disbursement of $1.17 billion under resumed payments of a bailout package.

The government is confident that Pakistan will soon bridge its external financing gap of $4 billion with the help of friendly countries under the IMF condition amid dwindling foreign reserves.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell by $555 million to $7.83 billion as of August 5 on the back of increased external debt payments.

The outlook for the current account deficit has been improving due to the tightening of fiscal and monetary policies, falling global commodity prices, and the market-driven exchange rate.

Analysts expect Pakistan's current account deficit to narrow to $8.7 billion or 2.3 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year from $17.4 billion or 4.5 percent of GDP a year ago.

The improvement in the current account deficit in FY2023 will be led by import compression as imports are expected to clock in at $62 billion in FY2023, compared with $72 billion in the previous year.