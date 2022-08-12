Govt urged to legislate for minorities’ rights

Islamabad : Chairman Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) Akmal Bhatti has asked the government to legislate in controlling unfortunate incidents against minorities, says a press release.

He said the political, social and economic exploitation of religious minorities was contrary to the thinking of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said the incidents of kidnapping, sexual assault and forced religious conversion of minor minority girls are increasing rapidly. The government should legislate to control these incidents,” he said, while addressing the participants of ‘Jinnah Ka Pakistan Awami Rally’ here on Thursday.

Vice Chairman Shamoon Gul, Sardar Ram Singh, Anush Bhatti, Asif Jan, Sadaf Adnan, Khalid Raheel, Samuel Latif, Fayaz Bhatti and other minority colleagues also addressed the rally. Bhatti said the previous government was captured by religious extremists and the forced conversion bill was dismissed from the parliamentary committee. “The reckless use of sensitive religious laws and extrajudicial killings are tarnishing Pakistan’s image in front of the world.”

He said the extremism in society and National Single Curriculum should be stopped which promotes religious extremism. “The current electoral system is unacceptable to us. The mixed system of elections has introduced a culture of nepotism, bribery and flattery and closed the door to genuine representation of minorities.”

“Political parties have been appointing representatives in the assemblies on the basis of personal preferences. Constituencies should be made on these seats and they should be allowed to enjoy democracy.” He said the 5 per cent job quota for minorities was not being implemented in the country and others were being appointed on the positions through conspiracy and manipulation which is gross abuse.

“We want transparent implementation of job quota. We have serious reservations about the census data. The government should address our concerns and ensure a transparent census. Five per cent educational quota should be given to encourage the minorities.”

He said it was part of the history that the present Pakistan came into being by the votes of minorities. “This fact should be included in the curriculum by recognising the great role of minorities at the government level.

“The CDA department snatched the words from the mouths of hundreds of such people. Who offered their services for this department for 10, 15, 15 years. This is a violation of international labour laws. But Chairman CDA has taken away the rights of the beneficiaries through his agents in the name of permanent employment. “Christians living in the slums of Islamabad are forced to live in very uncomfortable conditions. Electricity, gas, clean water are their basic rights. But for years they were deprived of basic rights and subjected to inhumane treatment

On the occasion of World Minorities Day, Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) pays tribute to all minority heroes who played their role in the development of Pakistan.

“Minorities laid foundation in education, health and defence sectors. Our services can never be forgotten and we will not allow ourselves to be ignored anymore. Today, on Minority Day, we once again pledge to this holy land that we will play a role alongside the Muslim majority for the security, defence, prosperity and safety and great recognition of Pakistan and keep the flag of Pakistan high.