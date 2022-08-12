Khashoggi ex-lawyer convicted of money-laundering in UAE

DUBAI: The former US lawyer of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been convicted of money-laundering and fined but had a jail sentence overturned by a court in the UAE.

Asim Ghafoor was convicted of "money-laundering crimes linked to a US-based tax evasion operation", the official WAM news agency said late on Wednesday. The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering and Tax Evasion Court rescinded a three-year jail term but raised a fine against Ghafoor to five million dirhams ($1.4 million) and ordered his deportation.

Ghafoor received the prison term and a three-million dirham fine following his arrest last month, reportedly as he was transiting Dubai airport. Khashoggi, Ghafoor´s former client and associate, was murdered by Saudi agents in Istanbul in 2018, an incident that triggered a diplomatic backlash.

The case in the United Arab Emirates follows an "assistance request" from US officials investigating Ghafoor´s "involvement in tax evasion and suspicious money transfers", WAM said. "It was found that there was a money-laundering crime that occurred in the country, by the accused making international money transfers without proving their source," it added.

The US embassy in Abu Dhabi did not respond to a request for comment. In July, after the initial sentencing, the US State Department denied requesting Ghafoor´s arrest and said the case did not appear to be connected to his ties with Khashoggi.