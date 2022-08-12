IMC signs up brand ambassador

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Niaz Malik Consultants (NMC) have joined hands, engaging Niaz Malik as IMC’s brand ambassador for road safety, a statement said on Thursday.

IMC team presented Malik with a navy-blue cap with Toyota emblazoned in red across the front as a gesture of welcome to the Toyota family, the company said.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik said the need for quality and road safety had been paramount in their vision. “I’m extremely thankful to Mr. Jamali and IMC’s CSR team for their faith and confidence in me. Together, we will bring about a great change by helping our people understand the vital aspects of road safety.”

According to World Health Organisation, most road crashes occur in developing countries where road transport constitutes one of the leading causes of death. In recognition of this global crisis, the United Nations has declared the years 2021 to 2030 as the new Decade of Action for road safety, setting an ambitious target of reducing road traffic deaths and injuries by at least 50 percent.