Poor law and order worries ANP

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday questioned the silence of the government over the deteriorating law and order in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, ANP provincial President Aimal Wali Khan said his party rendered matchless sacrifices to restore peace in the Malakand division, including Swat, and other parts of the province. He questioned the logic behind sending a jirga to secure the release of an injured DSP and cops, asking whether the state had become so weak.

Criticising the rulers, he said how could the ones, who paid extortion to the militants, protect the people.

He said that under a conspiracy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was again being pushed towards anarchy. He said the government was still in a state of denial about the worsening law and order and was least bothered to take corrective steps to bring the situation under control.

He feared the militants were regrouping but the government had closed its eyes. He said the KP chief minister should show some courage and visit his constituency, where the militants were now calling the shots.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the DSP, who was injured in the clash with the militants in Matta tehsil in Swat the other day.