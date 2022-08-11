Food outlets sealed on University Road

PESHAWAR: Following people’s complaints and directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Wednesday sealed various food outlets on University Road.

A statement from the district administration stated that during inspection, the AAC showed displeasure over unhygienic conditions of some of the food outlets and arrested the managers of Dam Pukh, Usmania Restaurant, Gynyaki and Silver Dragon. The AAC also inspected the famous Maqbool Ice cream on University Road and sealed the outlet for unsanitary conditions. The manager of the ice cream shop was also arrested.Cases against all the arrested managers were registered at the University Town police station.

AAC Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi instructed the restaurant owners and other food outlets to maintain hygiene at their workplaces and not to play with the lives of people. She also warned of stern action against the violators.