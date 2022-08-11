Police kill knife-wielding man at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport

BOBIGNY, France: Police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris on Wednesday, police and airport sources said.
"Officers neutralised a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport," the Paris police department said on its Twitter account. An airport source said the incident occurred at the busy Terminal 2F at around 8:20 am (0620 GMT), when "a homeless man started bothering security agents and border police were called in to remove him". Initially the man left while yelling curses but he soon returned and brought out a knife, when one of the officers fired his weapon.
PARIS: Even relatively moderate heating and rainfall loss could dramatically alter the make-up of Earth’s northern...
ATHENS: An air and sea rescue operation was underway on Wednesday after around 50 people went missing when a migrant...
TEHRAN: An Iranian naval flotilla thwarted an overnight attack on an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea, a senior commander...
STOCKHOLM: Rainwater everywhere on the planet is unsafe to drink due to levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS that...
CAIRO: Egypt detained a male student on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a female student who allegedly rejected...
BANGKOK: Sri Lanka’s ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking a new safe haven in Thailand as his Singapore visa...
Comments