 
close
Thursday August 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Sri Lanka protest camp clears out after crackdown

By AFP
August 11, 2022

COLOMBO: Protesters in Sri Lanka who brought down the previous government announced they were dismantling their main demonstration site near the president’s office on Wednesday in the wake of a crackdown against their leaders. The group led by university students and leftist parties said they were clearing out their tents along the Galle Face seafront promenade in the capital.

Comments