13 killed in Russian strikes near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out rocket strikes that killed 13 civilians in areas near a nuclear power plant, as the G7 warned that Russian control of the facility "endangers the region".

The overnight strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine also injured 11 people, with five reported to be in a serious condition. "It was a terrible night," regional governor Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram, urging residents to shelter when they hear air raid sirens. "I am asking and begging you... Don’t let the Russians kill you," he wrote, adding that Russia had fired a total of 80 rockets at the area.