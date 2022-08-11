13 killed in Russian strikes near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out rocket strikes that killed 13 civilians in areas near a nuclear power plant, as the G7 warned that Russian control of the facility "endangers the region".
The overnight strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine also injured 11 people, with five reported to be in a serious condition. "It was a terrible night," regional governor Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram, urging residents to shelter when they hear air raid sirens. "I am asking and begging you... Don’t let the Russians kill you," he wrote, adding that Russia had fired a total of 80 rockets at the area.
PARIS: Even relatively moderate heating and rainfall loss could dramatically alter the make-up of Earth’s northern...
ATHENS: An air and sea rescue operation was underway on Wednesday after around 50 people went missing when a migrant...
BOBIGNY, France: Police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside...
TEHRAN: An Iranian naval flotilla thwarted an overnight attack on an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea, a senior commander...
STOCKHOLM: Rainwater everywhere on the planet is unsafe to drink due to levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS that...
CAIRO: Egypt detained a male student on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a female student who allegedly rejected...
Comments