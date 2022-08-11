Hamza, Noor get bye in World Junior first round

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash team has reached Nancy (France) for the World Junior Squash Team and Individual event that will get under way today (Thursday).

Top seed Hamza Khan and second seed Noor Zaman (both from Pakistan) were given bye in the first round. They will be in action later on Thursday.

The individual event has a draw of 128 players and will be played from August 11-16 whereas the Team Championship will be played from August 17-21.

Besides Hamza and Noor, Muhammad Ashab Irfan and Anas Ali Shah along with a coach and the manager have reached France.

Ashab Irfan will play against Titouan Isambard from France and Anas Ali Shah will play against Denis Gilevskiy from Ireland in the first round.