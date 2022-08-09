Security arrangements for Muharram reviewed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash on Monday visited the control room established at the Home and Tribal Affairs Department to review security arrangements for the 9th and 10th of Muharram.
An official handout said that Secretary Home Khushal Khan briefed the chief secretary. Khushal Khan said the processions were being monitored in 14 districts of the province and no untoward incident had taken place anywhere.
The Home secretary said that a special software had been launched to monitor processions, and its access had been given to the chief minister’s secretariat, chief secretary’s office and district administrations.
He added that Section 144 had been imposed in the sensitive districts. Khushal Khan explained that coordination was ensured among all stakeholders and the security agencies were on high alert to deal with any untoward incident. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the chief secretary directed the authorities to keep a close eye on the situation to ensure peaceful observance of the Ashura Muharram.
