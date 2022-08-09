Fuel tank collapses as helicopters battle blaze

MATANZAS, Cuba: Cuban army helicopters scrambled to contain a blaze that felled a third tank at a fuel depot on Monday after burning for days, as the search continued for 16 missing firefighters.

According an official update, the confirmed toll from the fire was one person dead, with 24 people receiving treatment in hospital -- five of them in a critical condition. Many others were treated for burn wounds.

The fire on the outskirts of Matanzas, a city of 140,000 people 100-km east of Havana, broke out late Friday after lightning struck one of eight tanks at the depot. On Monday, the governor of the western Matanzas province said the blaze had spread to a third tank, which collapsed like two others before it.