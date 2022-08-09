Reprieve over

Once again, the Meteorological Department is predicting heavy rains across Pakistan in the coming days. Due to the negligence of the concerned authorities many areas of Balochistan and Punjab have been hit by flash floods. Many have lost their lives and farmers have lost crops and livestock.
All the district administrations should prepare in advance for the relief efforts that will be required after the coming rains. Furthermore, they have a duty to raise awareness among the local population of the rural areas, many of whom lack access to electronic media, about the imminent downpour so that they may take precautionary measures.
Imtiaz Javid
Awaran
