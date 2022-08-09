No benefits for consumers

LAHORE: Decline in dollar rates has raised hopes that the consumers would soon reap some benefits. Instead, it would in fact ease some worries of the government only. Lowering of prices would take a long time.

There might be some relief in the rates of petroleum products but not to the extent of decline in global crude oil rates or appreciation of rupee against the dollar. The government is not in any apposition to pass on the entire benefit.

It is committed to the IMF to increase the petroleum levy to Rs60 per liter. Had dollar prices remained high, it would have increased the petroleum product prices by increasing the petroleum levy by Rs10 per liter.

Now the decline in dollar value has provided cushion to the government to cover that levy without increasing petrol rates. Any decline in global crude oil rates may be passed on to the consumers. The government would expect appreciation, but the opposition would retort that the reduction should have been higher.

Usual pattern of adjusting prices by the private sector is such that the consumer is on the receiving end. When the dollar appreciates, prices of imported items and products produced from imported components are increased forthwith. Even if the products were imported before dollar appreciation and the companies had stockpiled the imported component for three months, they would have no shame in increasing the rates on the pretext of rising dollar.

However, when the dollar declines, the private sector would use the excuse that the components were imported when dollar was high, thus delaying the decline till the time that inventory was utilised. But sadly, that time never comes.

The government is committed to increase the power tariff under the IMF deal. The cost of power production would go down after a decline in fuel rates, but the timeline for power increase has already been announced and would be followed.

Cost of the government on power fuels would decrease, but it would not be passed on to the consumers. Dollar depreciation is a good omen for the nation; it has appreciably reduced the debt profile of the country in rupee term. Debt servicing would also reduce. It will ease the fiscal problems faced by the state.

But for the common man, it is a long way to go. The economy would improve in the medium-term, provided that the global economy starts improving and Pakistani rulers do not waste the rare cushion they got because of rupee appreciation.

It is expected that the exports would not be impacted much if the rupee appreciates toRs190 against the dollar. But further appreciation would eat the competitiveness of our exports. We have seen that when the rupee depreciated, exporters never uttered a word against the decline but now that the tide is reversed, we would see them asking for rebates and subsidies.

They made windfall profits on depreciating currency. They would be disappointed when those profits are diluted when the rupee attains its actual value.

Normally, the exporters operate on low margins in the global markets. Our exporters enjoyed extra profits in the last four years as the rupee depreciated from Rs124 against the dollar to Rs239 (currently it is valued at Rs224 against the dollar). They must now adjust to the global income norms in exports.