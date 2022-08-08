PDM to hold rallies in KP to put pressure on Imran

A view of PDM gathering.—Geo. tv/File

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Democratic Movement has decided to hold public rallies to put pressure on former prime minister Imran after the recent developments.

The PDM parties will hold rallies to create an awareness among the people about alleged funding to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf by “Israeli, Indian and Jewish lobbies.” The Toshakhana, Billion Tsunami Tree project, BRT and Malam Jabba cases and sugar and petrol crisis will also be highlighted in the public gatherings.

In this regard, Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Ahmed Sherpao, JUIF provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman, PPP provincial president Najmuddin Khan and parliamentary leader Sher Azam Khan will address rallies to highlight the alleged corruption and PTI’s funding by foreign companies to ‘create unrest in Pakistan’. Committees have also been set up to contact people in all districts of the province.