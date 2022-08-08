Chohan’s portfolio changed after a few hours

LAHORE: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s responsibilities in the Punjab government were changed after a few hours. Yesterday, he was appointed a spokesman for the Punjab government and a notification was also issued. Punjab’s 21-member cabinet was sworn in at the Governor’s House. However, there are now reports that the responsibilities of Fayyazul-Hassan Chauhan have been changed and he was appointed a spokesman for Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.
MARDAN: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders including one having Rs2 million head money while several others...
GHALLANAI: Thirteen persons were injured in an accident in Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said. A coach and...
LAKKI MARWAT: In connection with the country’s 75th Independence Day, the district education department and boy...
Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police has finalised all the arrangements to maintain traffic flow on Ashura Day. In a...
SUKKUR: The Ghotki Police have recovered five kilogram ‘Charras’ from a motorcycle during a snap checking at...
SUKKUR: A 100-feet breach in canal near Doudapur district Kashmore-Kandhkot submerged hundreds of acres of...
Comments