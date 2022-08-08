Chohan’s portfolio changed after a few hours

LAHORE: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s responsibilities in the Punjab government were changed after a few hours. Yesterday, he was appointed a spokesman for the Punjab government and a notification was also issued. Punjab’s 21-member cabinet was sworn in at the Governor’s House. However, there are now reports that the responsibilities of Fayyazul-Hassan Chauhan have been changed and he was appointed a spokesman for Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.