Utility Stores raise price of pulses

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has jacked up the prices of pulses at its stores following a hike in other markets of the country, local media reported on Sunday. The additional prices will be applicable immediately.

According to the notification, the prices of various pulses have increased up to Rs48 per kg. The price of black gram has been increased by Rs48 per kg, taking up the price from Rs172 to Rs220 per kg.

The price of lentils has been jacked up from Rs270 to Rs310 per kg, the price of red beans has increased from Rs235 to Rs270 per kg and the price of whole lentils has increased up by Rs275 to Rs310 per kg. Meanwhile, the price of yellow lentils has increased up from Rs170 to Rs200 per kg.