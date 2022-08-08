Heavenly power, people with Imran: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday said that all the world powers are with the 15-party coalition government while heavenly power and the people are with Imran Khan.
He warned that the country is heading towards default, local media reported. In a statement on Twitter, the former federal minister while talking about the economic crisis in the country criticised the incumbent government. He said that the foreign exchange reserves, remittances and exports are decreasing, while the finance minister levies taxes one week and withdraws them the next week.
Sheikh Rashid added that all the constitutional amendments done by the coalition government so far are not for the country but for their own interests. He also underscored August as an important month for the state.
Carrying on with the criticism, he said that the political leaders have been trying to clean the dirty roles they have played in the political domain by presenting themselves as innocent in media.
“The politicians are washing the stains of their dirty politics in media,” he said. Furthermore, he said Asif Zardari and Sharif family are behind the theories developed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
