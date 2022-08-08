Not hiding account details like PTI: PPP

ISLAMABAD: While refuting the allegations of PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry, the Pakistan People’s Party said it did not believe in hiding any accounts details and altering records like of PTI.

“Fawad Chaudhry has tried to mislead people by mixing accounts and audit details of PPP as the PPP does not have hidden accounts, donors or audit details like PTI,” said former Deputy Chairman Senate and Finance Secretary of the PPP Senator Salim Mandviwalla while refuting the allegations made by Fawad Chaudhry.

Mandviwalla said the audit report is a public document so Fawad Chaudhry should not mislead public like this. . He said that PPP had submitted the details of the accounts of PPP duly signed by its Secretary General before the Election Commission and the same was declared correct by the commission.

He said Under Section 210 of the Elections Act 2017, the Secretary General of the party has the power to submit the accounts details with his signature. The Finance Secretary of the PPP further said that Fawad Chaudhry’s claim of opening an account with Rs414,727,779 by PPP Parliamentarians in 2011 is not true. “The PPP Parliamentarians had opened an account with an amount of Rs. 365,865,372 in 2011. He said details of accounts and audit reports of PPP Parliamentarains and PPP are submitted to the Election Commission every year and Fawad Chaudhry should read Election Commission Rules. According to the Election Commission rules, he said funds were never transferred from the accounts of Pakistan People’s Party to PPP Parliamentarians.