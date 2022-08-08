CTP launch drive against vehicles with tinted glasses

Rawalpindi : City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a drive against tinted glasses vehicles, keeping in view ensuring security during Muharram.
Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, Inspector Kamran Siddique took action against black paper and no number plate vehicles.
A total 37 challan tickets were issued without number plate vehicles whereas 20 challan tickets were issued on the black glasses vehicles.
Chief Traffic Officer appreciated the traffic incharge and team of Mehrabad for his good work. The purpose of the operation was to ensure law and order during Muharram, he added.
