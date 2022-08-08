4 bids of wheat smuggling foiled

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled four bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 2,780 bags.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted raids and confiscated four vehicles loaded with 1,940 wheat, 740 flour, and 100 bags of fine flour. Four drivers namely Mehtab, Riasat, Shujaat, and Latif were also sent behind bars while police impounded four vehicles, he added.
The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
