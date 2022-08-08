Fake jaggery making unit seized

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority seized a fake jaggery making unit in a raid in the provincial capital, an official said.
The fake molasses manufacturing factory was raided in Peshawar and a large quantity of unhealthy molasses seized, the official said.
He said more than 5,000kg of fake jaggery was seized in the operation.
The official said that bad jaggery, harmful chemicals and sugar were being used in the preparation of jaggery.
More than 500 litres of glucose syrup and harmful dyes were also destroyed, the official said.
During the operation, the unit was sealed and a case would be registered against the people involved, the official said. He said the operation party sealed the unit supplying jaggery to different areas of the city.
The official said dirty utensils were being used in the preparation of jaggery, and hygiene rules were being violated. He said strict legal action would be taken against those involved under the Food Safety Act, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
