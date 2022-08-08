Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Moderate and scattered rain was observed in the City here Sunday while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the morning and continued till evening in spans. Following the rain the Wasa staff remained on roads while Managing Director along with the Provincial Minister Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal also visited various city localities and monitored the clearance operations. The Pakistan Meteorological Department officials said monsoon currents were penetrating in central and southern areas while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. Tando Jam, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta, Nawabshah, Mithi, Karachi and Buner. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 31.2°C and minimum was 25.8°C.