Punjab Ombudsman office receives over 17,624 complaints

LAHORE:The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has received over 17,624 complaints this year to help in resolving the problems being faced by people in provincial departments. The advisers and consultants working in regional offices should proactively work to play their role in the solution of public issues in their districts.

This was stated by Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan while presiding over the meeting of advisers and consultants of 14 districts at his office on Friday. The performance of advisers and consultants regarding the addressing the general public complaints was reviewed and they were instructed to dispose of complaints within a fixed time frame.

The Ombudsman directed that the complaints of the expatriate Pakistanis about provincial government departments should be resolved on a priority basis. Alongside this, advisers and consultants should submit the monthly reports of their office by the 5th of every month to the head office for review of their performance. He noted with satisfaction that a working group had been constituted to formulate policies for the government to end online harassment. The Ombudsman Punjab further directed that the people should also be sensitised about the presence of a free institutional mechanism for protecting public rights at the grassroots. The toll-free helpline 1050 is another facility to note and record public complaints round the clock, he remarked. The construction of regional office buildings in five districts has been completed and this will further strengthen the institutional presence of this office in the province, he concluded.

263 illegal treatment centres sealed in July: In its anti-quackery drive in 11 districts of the province, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 263 illegal treatment centres in July, 2022.

The PHC enforcement teams had raided 1,473 treatment centres, and 367 quacks had abandoned practice, while 78 centres had become legal as the qualified physicians had started treating patients. Also, the Commission’s teams will continue surveillance of 752 treatment centres. A major action was taken in the district of Lahore where 604 outlets were raided, and 122 illegal centres were closed down.

The second major action was taken in Multan where 45 quackery outlets after 231 raids were carried out. The third one was in Rawalpindi where 205 centres were raided, and 28 businesses were sealed.

On the other hand, 19 outlets in Kasur, Muzaffargarh nine, Bahawalnagar eight, and seven each in Nankana Sahab and Sargodha, while five each Chakwal, Sheikhupura and Jhelum were closed down.