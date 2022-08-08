10,000 cops to perform Youm-e-Ashur security duty

LAHORE:Lahore police has completed the preparations for security arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur.

More than 10,000 police officers and personnel, including 370 female officials will perform security duty on 10th of Muharram (tomorrow).

On the 10th of Muharram, 227 majalis and 47 mourning processions will be held in the provincial metropolis. On the occasion of the 9th (today) and 10th (tomorrow) of Muharram, there will be a complete ban on pillion riding. It has been decided to suspend the mobile service on the routes of the main processions at specific times. More than 21 teams of Elite, 21 teams of PRU and 26 teams of Dolphin Squad will patrol the security of the main processions.

In this regard, the organisers were also instructed to ensure compliance with the code of conduct.

Commissioners, RPOs: Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) from across Punjab met through a video link. Additional Chief Secretary Interior briefed the meeting on the security arrangements regarding Muharram.

All the Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers present on the video link informed the meeting about the security arrangements made in the respective divisions.

Commissioners and Regional Police Officers should personally review the security arrangements on the procession routes, directed Punjab Minister Raja Basharat. More CCTV cameras should be installed on the fixed routes of the procession, he said.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order will also visit various districts while the provincial ministers will also visit different districts to review the security arrangements.