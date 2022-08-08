Youth killed over old enmity

LAHORE: A 26-year-old youth was killed in Usman Park, Shahdara, on Sunday, following an old enmity. The victim was identified as Hamza. Police and forensic teams collected the evidence and shifted the body to the morgue.

Man hit to death: A man was hit to death by a moving train near Aik Moria Pul on Sunday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing rail tracks when he was hit by the train, resulting into his instant death. Meanwhile, a man drowned in an open drain near Mian Munshi Hospital. Some locals spotted the body floating in the drain and informed the police. The body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.

Man found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead near Bohar Wala Chowk, Qila Gujar Singh police area on Sunday The man, yet to be identified, died of cardiac arrest. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Man shot at, injured: A 34-year-old man was shot at and injured by three persons in the Manawan police area on Sunday. The injured was identified as Amjad. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Police have registered a case against three persons.

ARrested: A 4-year-old girl was raped in the Shad Bagh police area on Sunday. The victim had gone to her neighbour's house where Abdul Rehman raped her. Police arrested the accused and registered a case on the complaint of the victim's father.