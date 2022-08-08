Thai nightclub owner detained

BANGKOK: Thai police have detained the owner of a nightclub in connection with a fire at the venue that killed 15 people, officers confirmed on Sunday. The blaze erupted around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Chonburi province’s Sattahip district, roughly 150-km southeast of Bangkok.
On Saturday the death toll rose to 15, with most of the victims found crowded by the club’s entrance and in the bathroom, their bodies severely burned, according to the rescue service.
BAMAKO: Five police officers were killed on Sunday by "unidentified assailants" in southern Mali, the national police...
TUNIS: Tunisian coastguards "rescued" more than 250 migrants who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy,...
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced four to life in prison over an attack on Baghdad airport early this year...
DAMASCUS: Syria’s internal commerce ministry has announced a petrol price hike of around 130 percent in the war-torn...
LONDON: London’s Horniman Museum on Sunday said that it would return dozens of artifacts looted by British soldiers...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was out of isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for Covid for a second day...
Comments