Thai nightclub owner detained

BANGKOK: Thai police have detained the owner of a nightclub in connection with a fire at the venue that killed 15 people, officers confirmed on Sunday. The blaze erupted around 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) at the Mountain B nightspot in Chonburi province’s Sattahip district, roughly 150-km southeast of Bangkok.

On Saturday the death toll rose to 15, with most of the victims found crowded by the club’s entrance and in the bathroom, their bodies severely burned, according to the rescue service.