30 inmates saw out of Lebanon jail, escape

BEIRUT: More than 30 people fled a Lebanon detention centre at dawn on Sunday, security forces said, after sawing their way through a window, according to a judicial official.
"At dawn... 31 detainees managed to escape" from a detention centre in the Adlieh district of the capital Beirut, the Internal Security Forces said in a statement. "Immediate orders were given to arrest them and investigations are underway." The detainees broke past a prison window using a saw smuggled into the facility, said a judicial official close to an investigation into the incident.
BAMAKO: Five police officers were killed on Sunday by "unidentified assailants" in southern Mali, the national police...
TUNIS: Tunisian coastguards "rescued" more than 250 migrants who were attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy,...
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced four to life in prison over an attack on Baghdad airport early this year...
DAMASCUS: Syria’s internal commerce ministry has announced a petrol price hike of around 130 percent in the war-torn...
LONDON: London’s Horniman Museum on Sunday said that it would return dozens of artifacts looted by British soldiers...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was out of isolation on Sunday, after testing negative for Covid for a second day...
