30 inmates saw out of Lebanon jail, escape

BEIRUT: More than 30 people fled a Lebanon detention centre at dawn on Sunday, security forces said, after sawing their way through a window, according to a judicial official.

"At dawn... 31 detainees managed to escape" from a detention centre in the Adlieh district of the capital Beirut, the Internal Security Forces said in a statement. "Immediate orders were given to arrest them and investigations are underway." The detainees broke past a prison window using a saw smuggled into the facility, said a judicial official close to an investigation into the incident.