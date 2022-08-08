Colombia’s first-ever leftist president sworn in

BOGOTA: Ex-guerrilla and former mayor Gustavo Petro will be sworn in on Sunday as Colombia’s first-ever leftist president, with plans for profound reforms in a country beset by economic inequality and drug violence.

The former senator, 62, takes over from the deeply unpopular Ivan Duque for a four-year term during which he will enjoy support from a left-leaning majority in Congress. Petro’s hard-fought victory in June elections brought Colombia, long ruled by a conservative elite, into an expanding left-wing fold in Latin America that could be consolidated in October with a likely victory for Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil.