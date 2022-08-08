Sivakov wins Tour of Burgos

MADRID: Pavel Sivakov warmed up for the Vuelta a Espana with victory in the Tour de Burgos on Saturday as Joao Almeida took the fifth and final stage at Laguna de Neila.

It is the 25-year-old’s third success in a stage race after his victories in 2019 in the Tour of the Alps and the Tour of Poland.

It is also marks a first win since Sivakov, who previously competed as a Russian rider, was permitted to race as a French rider in March following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sivakov, of the Ineos Grenadiers team, was born in Italy but has been resident in France since he was one and holds Russian and French passports.

"I’m very happy. I didn’t think I would win, even though I knew I was in excellent condition," said Sivakov.

"It’s been a long time since I won, so for me it is a great satisfaction and gives me a lot of confidence. I needed this."

As Almeida went on the attack, Ineos controlled their response on the climbs and enabled the Frenchman to finish third in the final stage.