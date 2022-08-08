Imran inciting PTI workers, young generation to hatred, violence, says Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and especially the young generation not to act on incitement to violence by Imran Khan as its sole agenda is to spread chaos in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, he said Khan was busy in inciting the young generation and PTI workers to take the law into their hands and was guiding them onto the path of destruction for his own vested interests.

Memon said that not only the heirs of the martyrs of six army personnel but the entire nation was in state of mourning and saddened by the helicopter crash in Balochistan. He alleged that after the tragedy, Khan’s party carried out an unethical campaign on social media that caused deep anguish and distress among the families of martyrs and the nation.

He opined that hate against Khan had spread among the nation over launching unethical social media trends after the August 1 copter tragedy. The provincial information minister warned Khan to stop making mischief on the issue of the martyrs; otherwise, the people of Pakistan would hold him accountable and would not let him get out of Bani Gala.

He added that Khan was leading the young generation and PTI workers to the path of destruction and pushing them into the fire of hatred, only for his hunger for coming to power again. He added that the results of such wrong policies were proving terrible for the country.

Memon further said that due to Khan’s wrong way of politics, Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia had been punished and sent to jail, and six Pakistanis who had been punished were the bread -earners of their families. “No one else, but it is Imran Khan who is responsible for sending the Pakistanis to jail.”

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly’s auditorium on Thursday, Memon had said former prime minister Imran Khan had been proven guilty in the eyes of the people of the country.

He said the verdict recently announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) just remained short of punishing Khan, as otherwise the ECP’s judgment contained the entire charge sheet about all the wrongdoings committed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said that after the ECP’s verdict, PTI Chairman Imran Khan should be disqualified from contesting the elections and the PTI should be considered as a banned political party as per the constitution and law. The minister was of the opinion that Khan and his cronies should be handed down at least seven-year imprisonment after the ECP’s verdict.