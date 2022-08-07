Rabbani demands Alvi’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, while presenting a six-point charge-sheet against President Dr Arif Alvi, has demanded his resignation. He said that under Article 243(2) of the Constitution, the supreme command of the armed forces vested in the president of Pakistan. If by reason of his political affiliation, which he should have shed when he assumed this office, he was unable to perform his functions as the supreme commander, he should immediately resign.

“The supreme commander, being advised or for any other reason, not attending the funeral of the army helicopter martyrs is a matter of concern as the officers martyred in the crash constituted the highest echelons of the army command. But the failure of the president to perform his duties and functions is regrettable,” he said.

Rabbani said the president continued to be a worker of the PTI and failed to uphold the office of the president of Pakistan. He said this was not the first time that the president’s political affiliations stood in the way of his duties and functions. He acted contrary to the law.

He said President Alvi obstructed the parliament from performing its function of legislation by the excessive use of Article 89. The president violated the will of parliament by re-promulgating the PMDC Ordinance, which had been disapproved by the Senate under Article 89. The president acted on advice not in accordance with the law in the appointment of heads of various institutions, which were set aside by courts. Dr Alvi sent references under Article 209 against judges of the superior courts, which were set aside by courts. The president issued a notification of an NFC member from Balochistan, which was also set aside. The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of a prime minister who was facing disqualification under Article 95. This was just the tip of the iceberg, he said.