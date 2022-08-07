ECP issues final lists of national, provincial constituencies. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the final lists of national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies, thus taking a leap towards the possibility of holding general elections and clearing the basic legal hurdle in the way.

The commission has reduced the number of NA constituencies from 272 to 266 in accordance with the law, whereas women and minority seats will remain unchanged at 60 and 10, respectively.

On the provincial parlance, the population-wise largest province, Punjab, will have 141 general seats in the National Assembly, Sindh 61, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 45 and Balochistan 16 while Islamabad will have three seats. The final delimitation lists for 593 provincial assembly constituencies has also been published.

It is pertinent to point out here that under Article 51 (5) of the Constitution and Section 17 of the Elections Act 2017, the delimitation of constituencies was conducted on the basis of population in accordance with the last census officially published. To be precise, the commission carried out the fresh delimitation of constituencies of general seats, under Article 51 and Article 106 of the Constitution on the basis of final results of the 6th Population and Housing Census 2017, officially published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on May 6, 2021.



Under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the erstwhile Fata was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and accordingly 12 NA seats allocated to the tribal belt were abolished, and six seats were allocated to KP on the basis of population. As a consequence to that development, the number of seats in the National Assembly was reduced to 266 from 272. Needless to say, the fresh delimitation exercise will now give effect to the amendment.

Amidst loud demands for holding early general elections, mainly by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the commission had referred to legal hitches in conducting elections before October and these included the absence of delimitation after the National Assembly was dissolved by the-then ruling PTI.

The ECP notification regarding the final list of constituencies says that to make the process of delimitation transparent, fair and just, representations were invited from the respective voters of NA and PA constituencies to meet the requirement of Section 21 of the Elections Act 2017. A total of 910 representations were filed and maximum 568 were filed in Punjab and minimum 8 in Islamabad Capital Territory. These were disposed of duly by the ECP benches after holding hearings.