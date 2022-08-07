Nabeel guides Northern Whites to innings win

LAHORE: Mohammad Nabeel’s nine-wickets haul helped Northern Whites beat Balochistan Whites by an innings and 41 runs on day two of the second round match of the National U19 Championship in Karachi on Friday.

Southern Punjab Blues won their encounter against Sindh Blues by six wickets in a Pool A match at the Rashid Latif Academy Ground.

Resuming their first innings on the score of 122 for seven from 53 overs, Southern Punjab Blues were bowled out for 142 in 66 overs. Mohammad Zahid came to bat at number eight top-scored with a 105-ball 60.

For Sindh Blues, Naveed Ahmed Khan bagged four wickets for 46.

In return, Sindh Blues were bundled out for 108 in the 38th over with 115 runs lead. Mohammad Zahid was the most successful bowler for Southern Punjab Blues as he took three for 27.

Southern Punjab Blues achieved the target for the loss of four wickets in 37.1 overs. Hamza Nadir top-scored with a 84-ball 41, striking five fours.

For Sindh, right-arm Naveed took three for 48.

In the second fixture of the group, Northern Blues were leading by 80 runs with eight second innings wickets in hand against Balochistan Blues when stumps were drawn. For Northern, first innings top-scorer and captain Shamyl Hussain was unbeaten on 26.

At the KCA Stadium, right-arm fast Mohammad Nabeel’s nine wickets in the match guided Northern Whites to an innings and 41-run win over Balochistan Whites.

Resuming their first innings on 94 for three, Northern were bowled out for 161 in the 74.4 overs. Mohammad Ammar top-scored with 43 runs. Balochistan’s Mohsin Ali and Qurban Ali took four wickets apiece.

In reply, trailing by 84 runs, Balochistan Whites were dismissed for 43 in the 39th over to hand Northern an innings win.

Nabeel ended up with 4 wickets. He was supported by Abdul Basit who bagged four for 17.