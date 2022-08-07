Liton out of Zimbabwe series with hamstring injury

DHAKA: Bangladesh opener Liton Das will miss the remainder of the one-day international series against Zimbabwe with a hamstring injury, the country´s cricket board said Saturday.
Liton suffered the injury during Friday´s five-wicket loss in the first game of the three-match series and will be sidelined for at least three weeks, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Liton made 81 before he retired hurt with the injury and underwent a scan which revealed a muscle strain.
