Playing Pro League the only solution: Olympian Kamran

KARACHI: Former Olympian Kamran Ashraf has said that participation in the FIH Pro League is the only way for the Green Shirts to become strong enough to compete at international events.

Talking to 'The News' after Pakistan finished seventh in Commonwealth Games on Saturday, he said the players lacked experience of competing against strong teams which was hurting their performance at international events like the Commonwealth Games.

He said that all the best teams of the world are participating in the FIH Pro League. "When the Greenshirts play more than a dozen international matches against strong teams in a season of Pro League, their game will be polished and they will be able to give tough time to the best teams," he said.

"In any sport, players improve when they play against strong teams. They learn fast and mature," he added.

Kamran said long training camps and playing against low-ranking teams would not help the Greenshirts. "They need regular exposure such as provided by Pro League to be able to defeat teams like Australia, Holland, Germany, Spain, India, Belgium and Argentina," he said.

He was of the view that spending money on training camps and visiting countries which had weak teams was useless. "We have been doing that for a long time. It hasn't helped. We must change the course," the former Olympian said. "We have been sliding lower and lower and are now 18th in the world, which is the lowest in our history," he added.

"Yes, one may ask how a team that is ranked 18th can play Pro League. But the federation will have to resolve this issue through FIH and AHF," he said.

Pakistan defeated Canada 4-3 to secure the seventh position. In group matches, they were thrashed by Australia 7-0, drew 2-2 against South Africa, beat Scotland 3-2 and were crushed by New Zealand 4-1.

Pakistan had already failed to qualify for the next year's World Cup.

In efforts to improve Pakistan's performance, the federation hired head coach, goalkeeping coaches, and physical trainers from other countries, but these measures failed to produce the desired results.

It managed tour of European countries, a lot of weeks-long physical fitness and training during the last four years but nothing has helped.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian hockey team that participated in the Asia Cup 2022 was its developing squad. Even then Pakistan played a draw against them.

Their senior players participated in the FIH Pro League, where they were dominating among world's best teams including Australia, Netherlands, Germany, Argentina and Belgium.

Pakistan have also been failing to qualify for Olympics.