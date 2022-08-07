Biden’s cornerstone climate, health bill back before the Senate

WASHINGTON: After 18 months, a possible victory for Joe Biden’s social and climate reform legislation seems within reach: Congress on Saturday will begin debating a revised version of the US president’s cornerstone bill, the fruit of numerous compromises with those on his party’s right.

Biden, who took office promising big reforms, is calling the bill "a game-changer for working families."

The legislation -- officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act -- includes $370 billion toward ambitious climate goals and $64 billion for health care.

That would make it the largest investment yet in clean energy by the United States, something that Biden has called "historic."

Despite yearly fires and deadly flooding in parts of the country, the climate crisis does not register high on the average household’s list of concerns, falling below issues like inflation or unemployment.

To garner support for their climate initiatives, Democrats sweetened the legislation with tax credits for producers and consumers of wind, solar and nuclear power.

But the package also would make billions of dollars in tax credits available to some of the country’s worst polluters to help them in the transition to cleaner energy.

That move has been sharply criticized by the party’s progressive wing, though most have accepted it as a necessary evil.

Funding would additionally be allocated toward protecting forests from the increasingly extreme wildfire seasons that have ravaged the US West in recent years, a phenomenon scientists say is directly linked to climate change.

The bill additionally tackles exorbitant drug prices for medication such as insulin, in an attempt to ease the immense inequality that exists in US access to health care.

"The anguish of people not being able to pay for medicines that may save their lives will be greatly reduced," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

A major reform in the bill would, for example, force pharmaceutical companies to offer rebates for certain drugs if the prices are rising faster than inflation.

And for the first time, the federal Medicare program would be empowered to directly negotiate the prices of certain drugs with those companies.

The cost of some medication in the United States can be up to ten times more expensive than in other wealthy nations, a point regularly made by the Biden camp.

The bill also aims to reduce the federal deficit via a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent for all companies with profits exceeding $1 billion.