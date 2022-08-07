RAC to hold Ghandara festival

Rawalpindi : Director General of Punjab Councils of Art Saman Rai has said that Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) will organise ‘Gandhara Festival’ to highlight the ancient Gandhara civilisation of Taxila, in which the young generation will be informed about the ancient civilisation sites of Potohar region besides introducing to them ancient art and culture, says a press release.

She said that festivals are being organised to highlight the culture of Punjab as well as the ancient civilizations of Gandhara, Harappa, Rohi and Sindhi in the province.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at the Rawalpindi Arts Council in which the schedule and arrangements of the ‘Gandhara Festival’ were reviewed. Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting.

Saman Rai said that similar festivals will be organised in Sahiwal regarding Harappan civilisation, Faisalabad regarding Sindhi civilization and Bahawalpur regarding Rohi civilisation.

She said that there is a close relationship between culture and ancient civilizations which spans many centuries because the civilisation of any region must have an impact on its culture. She said that all cultural festivals have been included in the schedule of arts councils across the province and these festivals will be held throughout the year.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the Potohar region has a special identity due to its distinctive culture apart from the Gandhara civilisation. He said that the Rawalpindi Arts Council is the guardian of the culture of Potohar region and the Gandhara civilisation of Taxila. He said that the exhibition of Buddha statues made by local sculptors is also a means of promoting the Gandhara civilisation and the Gandhara Mela will also exhibit Buddha statues.